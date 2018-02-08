Woman Stunned as Boyfriend’s ‘Drug Bust’ Turns Out to Be Elaborate Marriage Proposal

Caeom Noeum thought she was being led away in cuffs, but wound up with a ring when her trickster boyfriend popped the question following one of his pranks.

“It was the scariest and happiest day of my life,” said Noeum, 31, of Cleveland, Ohio.

Noeum thought she was on a romantic getaway to Barcelona with her boyfriend Gary Aronov, 34, when suddenly, cops pulled the pair aside and found what appeared to be drugs in Aronov’s coat. They were then handcuffed and forced into a police car.

Little did she know, the “cops” were paid actors.

“We have always pranked each other,” Aronov said. “It has just been part of the relationship. I wasn’t worried about her reaction at all and I thought, ‘The more drama the better.'”

Clearly his plan worked, as Noeum, who had no idea the drug bust was an elaborate plot, began sobbing in the backseat of the mock police car, insisting that she didn’t do drugs and that she was innocent.

“He was a very good actor as I did not sense anything out of the ordinary,” Noeum said.

After several minutes of driving, Noeum and Aronov were pulled out of the car to identify the drug kingpin.

When they arrived to a romantic lookout point, complete with candles and roses set on the ground in the shape of a heart, Noeum finally realized the whole thing was an elaborate prank.

“I knew that the end result would cure everything,” Aronov said. “I was elated and ecstatic when she said yes.”

The pair, who were married in September 2017, said they have often pulled pranks on each other during their relationship, including faking a pregnancy or turning on ice water in the shower.

They haven’t pranked each other ever since.

