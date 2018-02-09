2 Newborn Bear Cubs Found in Moscow Dumpster

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Two newborn bear cubs were found curled up in a dumpster in a Moscow suburb Friday.

The baby bears were given to the International Fund for Animal Welfare and were scheduled to be transported to a bear rescue center in the Tver region, some 200 miles northwest of the Russian capital.

The tiny bears were hand fed instant baby food from a bottle by specialists from Moscow’s environment department. 

Because the newborns have had minimal contact with humans, it was hoped they could be taught survival skills at the bear rescue center and then released into the wild. 

