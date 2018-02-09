Bradie Tennell and Maia, Alex Shibutani picked to compete for Team USA in the second night of figure skating’s team event

Team USA’s Bradie Tennell and ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani will compete in the figure skating team event, according the entry lists released on Friday evening.

Figure skating’s team event continues Saturday in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com.

Tennell is making her Olympic debut. The “Shib Sibs” competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, but did not partake in the team event.

Tennell’s short program is set to music from the film “Taegukgi,” a popular South Korean movie. The well-known soundtrack should be appreciated by the local audiences.

“I’m hoping it’s received well,” Tennell recently said of performing for the South Korean crowd. “I certainly love the music and I hope it do it justice.”

Maia and Alex Shibutani will perform their short dance, set to a medley of Perez Prado songs. They won the short dance at nationals in January, despite earning silver medals overall. The Shibutanis already have Olympic experience: At the 2014 Winter Games, they placed ninth overall but did not participate in the team event.

Married pairs team Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim finished fourth in the pairs’ short program portion of the team event. As the sole pair team from the U.S. competing in South Korea, they automatically represent Team USA, should the team advance to the free skate phase. Along with Nathan Chen, the Knierims made their Olympic debut on Wednesday in the team event. Their combined score earned Team USA 14 points and they stand in second place, behind Canada.