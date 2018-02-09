Circleville woman again facing charges in murder for hire plot

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A woman whose conviction for conspiracy to commit aggravated murder charge was overturned will soon be back inside a courtroom.

Prosecutors indicted Tara Lambert again last week.

Lambert is accused of trying to hire someone to kill her husband’s ex-wife.

“I’m confident only that we will work our tails off to help her and protect her as we do every client. No one can predict with a degree of certainty what’s going to happen in a trial,” said Lambert’s attorney, Sam Shamansky.

In 2016, Lambert was sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiracy to commit aggravated murder. The conviction was overturned due to a lack of proper wording in the original indictment.

“Unfortunately the prosecutor and Ms. Lambert’s previous defense lawyer didn’t pick up on the mistake that they incorrectly indicted the case, which resulted in the whole case being thrown out,” said Shamansky.

Shamansky says this has been stressful for his client, but right now she is ready for her next trial.

Lambert’s arraignment is next Wednesday.