Facebook tests “downvoting” for users to flag comments they don’t like

By Published:
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Facebook has been changing its newsfeed to show more meaningful interactions between friends, family and brands.

The social media giant is testing a “downvote” button on comments to help learn what content users want to see and engage with.

Now some users may also see an option to “downvote” in addition to being able to like or reply to comments as social media gurus have in the past.

Downvoting means users can report the comment as offensive, misleading, and off-topic as a way to give feedback to Facebook.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s