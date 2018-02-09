Facebook tests “downvoting” for users to flag comments they don’t like

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Facebook has been changing its newsfeed to show more meaningful interactions between friends, family and brands.

The social media giant is testing a “downvote” button on comments to help learn what content users want to see and engage with.

Now some users may also see an option to “downvote” in addition to being able to like or reply to comments as social media gurus have in the past.

Downvoting means users can report the comment as offensive, misleading, and off-topic as a way to give feedback to Facebook.