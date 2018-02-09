FDA plans investigation after euthanasia drug found in dog food

(WCMH) — The FDA says it plans to investigate after a drug commonly used to euthanize pets was found in cans of dog food.

Washington, D.C. TV station WJLA partnered with Ellipse Analytics to test several brands of wet dog food for the drug pentobarbital. In all 62 samples of more than two-dozen brands were tested.

One brand, Gravy Train, repeatedly came back positive for pentobarbital, according to the station. Out of the 15 cans tested, nine tested positive.

While the cans contained low levels of the drug, federal rules say that none is allowed.

Gravy Train is made by Big Heart Pet Foods and owned by Smucker’s.

Big Heart Brands also makes Meow Mix, Milk Bone, Kibbles’n Bits, 9 Lives, Natural Balance, Pup-Peroni, Gravy Train, Nature’s Recipe, Canine Carry Outs, Milo’s Kitchen, Alley Cat, Jerky Treats, Meaty Bone, Pounce and Snausages.

Just last year, Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food recalled some lots of its Hunk of Beef product due to the presence of Pentobarbital.

The FDA says Pentobarbital can affect animals that ingest it, and possibly cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases, death.