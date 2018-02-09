Folk Singer Alastair Moock and Daughter Sing ‘Lean on Me’ to Raise Awareness for Homelessness

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A folk musician and his daughter’s touching rendition of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me” comes with a special message.

Alastair Moock, a Massachusetts singer, teamed up with his 11-year-old daughter Clio to raise awareness for the homeless, and encourage others to participate in Winter Walk, a Boston event that strives to end homelessness.

“This [is an] obviously huge systemic problem, but there’s never been a more important time in our country to get out and show some support for our fellow Americans,” Moock told InsideEdition.com.

His young backup singer was the one who picked out the song.

“It’s a good song because first of all, it has a really good beat and stuff,” Clio told InsideEdition.com. “Second of all, it’s a very emotional song so it’s kind of good for homeless people, because it’s saying you can help them.”

Clio’s twin sister, Elsa, contributed her own artistic talents by providing illustrations for the video.

Moock explained that he and Clio often collaborate on songs together like “This Little Light of Mine” and “If I Had a Hammer,” although this was the first time she recorded a song for a good cause.

“I like to sing with my dad because I like to sing and make music,” Clio said. “My dad gives me an opportunity to sing to people and it’s fun too.”

