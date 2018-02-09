Friday Freebies: National Pizza Day deals in central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) – Pizza lovers, rejoice: It’s National Pizza Day!

We rounded up the best National Pizza Day deals in central Ohio today to start your weekend off right. (Not into pizza? Don’t worry — today is also National Bagel Day. Check out the best bagel shops in the Columbus area here.)

Baskin-Robbins

Stop by Baskin-Robbins between 3 and 7pm on Friday for a free sample of their Sweetheart Polar Pizza.

Blaze Pizza

Sign up for Blaze Pizza’s email list and get a coupon for a buy-one, get-one free pizza.

Domino’s

Order any medium pizza or carryout any large three-topping pizza for just $7.99.

Donatos

Take your pepperoni pizza up a notch with Donatos’ new Spicy Pepperoni pizza. You can get the new creation for just $1 more than the price of a regular pepperoni pizza.

Giordano’s

Celebrate National Pizza Day with 20% off online orders after you sign up for Giordano’s e-club. You can sign up on their website.

Hungry Howie’s

Get a large three-topping pizza for only $7.99 using this coupon.

Marco’s Pizza

Take $4 off any order of $20 or more using this promo code.

Papa John’s

Celebrate National Pizza Day all month long and take 25% off all regular-priced pizzas.

Pilot Flying J

Download the myPilot mobile app and receive an offer for a free slice of PJ Fresh Pizza, redeemable at Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.

Pizza Hut

Get one medium two-topping pizza for just $5.99 when you place an order for two or more medium two-topping pizzas for carryout or delivery. Customers can also save 30% when they use the Pizza Hut Amazon Alexa skill to order pizza. Just say, “Alexa, ask Pizza Hut to place an order.”

