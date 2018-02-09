Gallery: Highlights of the South Korea 2018 Opening Ceremony

By Published:
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: A dancer performs during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cui Nan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

On Friday, the opening ceremony to the 2018 Winter Olympics got underway.

Check out some highlights from the event in our gallery below.

Gallery: Highlights of the South Korea 2018 Opening Ceremony

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s