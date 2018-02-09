NEWNAN, GA (WCMH) – A Georgia man is behind bars after police say he spanked a stranger’s child while in the checkout line of a Kroger store.

It happened Tuesday at the Kroger in Newnan, Georgia.

Logan Morris says his two-year-old son asked for candy in the checkout line. Morris says he said ‘no’ twice. That’s when he says a stranger grabbed the boy and spanked him three times.

The dad called police, who came to the store to question the suspect, Juan Guvarra Martinez.

According to police, Martinez had bloodshot eyes and a ‘strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.’

Martinez was handcuffed and taken into custody after he allegedly slurred his words and cursed in front of employees and customers.

“That’s my son and at the end of the day, I’ll discipline him how I believe he needs to be disciplined,” said Morris. “I was shocked. I was scared. Of course I was angry… and defensive. That’s my heart.”

Martinez is being held in jail with a $3,400 bond.