Idea Day allows Upper Arlington high schoolers to work on creativity

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Inspiring high school students to be creative thinkers can be hard work.

One local high school just introduced a new program to the area called “Idea Day.” Organizers said it is about taking chances and pushing through the fear of trying something they might never have done before, by just being creative.

NBC4 attended the program at Upper Arlington High School.

One of the many ways students are learning to be creative on Idea Day is with a simple idea inspired by a student: Putting a ball pit in the school hallway.

The pit is partially filled with small and large balls, with serious and not-so-serious questions written on them. Students who do not know each other sit in the pit and use the phrases to inspire deeper conversations.

The student-lead program also has people of different ages and talents speaking and sharing ideas.

“To say look this is the failure I had to go through, that I overcame and here is where I am now, but to see that in real life in your own school and see people are encouraging you to learn this is super powerful,” said Cindy Tang.

Tang is a senior and one of the four student organizers. The four students and two teachers travelled to Chicago’s Idea Day last October to study how it worked. Tang said the idea is to take learning out of the four-walled-classroom, with speakers and breakout sessions held throughout the school.

“We just really stress taking those steps and being fearless and believing in yourself and the power of ideas,” said Tang.

Tang was the master of ceremonies for some of the speakers, many she said who started their careers as teens, at least one an Alumni, and some who said they failed at first.

“Our motto is you have to take the first step in order to succeed and if you just keep telling yourself my idea is stupid, my idea isn’t worth it, you will never take those steps and go anywhere,” Tang said.

Afternoon interactive workshops allowed more one-on-one brainstorming and discussing ideas.

Upper Arlington school officials said they hope Idea Day catches on with other schools and they plan on growing the program here over the years.