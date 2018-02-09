K9 Officer Captures Double Murder Suspect, Gets Named Employee of the Month

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A K9 officer named Radar was honored as employee of the month for dragging a double murder suspect from his hiding place in a shed.

The Crown Point, Ind., Police Department said Radar tracked Robert Stewart through cold and snow after he ran from officers responding to a call of two people being shot. 

Radar cornered Stewart in the shed and then dragged the armed man outside where officers said they were able to arrest him. 

Stewart has been charged with the murders of Ryan Halbe, 27, and his mother, Candy Halbe, 55.

Radar’s handler, officer Stanko Gligic, was also honored for his service. 

“We always train as hard as we can so we can be prepared for these situations,” Gligic said. “I’ll cherish this one for how well Radar did.” 

RELATED STORIES


Pit Bull Formerly on Euthanasia List Now a Top K9 Agent With Police Department


5-Year-Old ‘Police Officer’ Now Has a Trusty K9 Sidekick to Help Him Patrol the Streets


See the Incredible Moment K9 Finds Toddler Who Wandered from Home in Freezing Temperatures

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s