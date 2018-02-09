Kent State faces deadline on white nationalist decision

KENT, OH (AP) — An Ohio college faces a deadline in a threatened lawsuit that would make it the latest university sued over white nationalist Richard Spencer’s campus tour.

Attorney Kyle Bristow had told Kent State University it has until the end of business Friday to agree to rent space at an “acceptable date and time.”

Tour organizer Cameron Padgett wanted Spencer to speak at Kent on the May 4 anniversary of Ohio National Guard shootings that killed four students in 1970. The university said it couldn’t accept the request because early May was too busy with the end of the academic year.

A university spokesman says the school has nothing to add to that statement.

Several other schools including Ohio State University and Cincinnati are in litigation over Spencer.