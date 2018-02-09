Man who impregnated three teen sisters sentenced on rape charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A man who authorities say impregnated 14-year-old twins and their 12-year-old sister while living in their Ohio home has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

The Vindicator reports 34-year-old Arnold Perry was sentenced Thursday in Youngstown after pleading guilty to two counts of rape and one count of sexual battery in November.

Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said in court that Perry was a friend of the family and that the girls’ mother allowed him to live at their Youngstown home when he needed somewhere to stay.

The girls were impregnated in 2015 and 2016. McLaughlin says one of the twins had an abortion while her sisters had babies because their pregnancies were discovered too late to end them.

Perry’s attorney declined to comment Friday.