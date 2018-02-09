Mario-Kart style race track to open this spring in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, Canada (WCMH) – The ‘Niagara Speedway,’ a Mario-Kart style go-kart track that is being built in Niagara Falls is expected to open this spring.

The track is being built in Clifton Hill, one of the major tourist spots in Niagara Falls.

A Clifton Hill representative told Narcity everything is on track for a Spring 2018 opening.

The track consists of a four-story corkscrew and large downhill.

“The Niagara Speedway is a marriage of traditional go-karts with the added fun & excitement of an elevated coaster styled track. Drivers get to test their driving skills along the straightaway, negotiate the hair-pin turns, and climb the elevated ramp as they head for the checkered flag,” Clifton Hill says in a YouTube video about the track.

“It’s like go-karts on steroids. You drive on a road course for a portion of the race and then spiral up … to about 40 feet, and then come down a long hill … kind of like the way a wooden coaster would be,” says HOCO Limited President Harry Oakes.

The speedway is part of a 10-acre redevelopment project in the Clifton Hill area.