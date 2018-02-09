Max’s Mission: Meet Brownie, the fun-loving chocolate lab

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Every week we share a dog who is up for adoption in a series called Max’s Mission where Hattie Hawks takes her rescue dog, Max, to area rescues and shelters in hopes of finding them a forever family.

Since we began doing these stories we have experience many “Mission Accomplished” moments which is exactly the outcome we hope for. We followed up with one dog whose family knew they had to have her as soon as they saw her on our news.

Brownie is a sweet dog who had a difficult past and now she is set to spend the rest of her days well taken care of and loved unconditionally. The chocolate lab has a life full of hugs and kisses from her parents, two human brothers, a fur siblings.

Her now home with the Harrison’s is a dream come true and far from the nightmare she came from. “The pictures anger me. They just, when you see how she was treated it doesn’t put me in a good place. She is just such a nice dog,” said Mel Harrison.

This girl was found in a pit, starved and covered in dirt until RESCUEDOhio saved her. When she was ready for a forever family we stepped in to show her to the world during our weekly adoption segment on Sunday morning.

The Harrison’s saw the video and their hearts were stolen. “We just knew instantly that this was going to be our dog,” said Lynn Harrison. Their family had recently lossed their chocolate lab, Patty, and they were waiting for the right time (if there was one) to get another one to med their hearts. “I think I looked at the video like 20 times. They were the same way they kept saying mom I looked at the video again it is so awesome. When are we going to get her,” said Lynn Harrison.

In the video she was Brownie, now she is lovingly renamed Charlee Brown. She is no longer malnourished and a tongue condition she had when she featured her is starting to go away. “She has been giving her plates with some food on it. She has been licking so that is the first time we have ever seen her use her tongue on something like that so it has been pretty exciting.”

Charlee Brown travels, chases cats, watches the Buckeyes and has the best sleeping accommodations in the house. “Her favorite place to sleep at night is up in my bedroom,” said her human brother Will. “I love her so much.”

The Harrison’s family is now complete and grateful for the work of animal rescues, like RESCUEDOhio, and Max’s Mission. They hope others will choose to adopt like they did. “I encourage anyone who has any interest in getting an animal to consider rescuing.” They want you to watch Max’s Mission every Sunday morning at 7am. “Channel 4 news is the only news we watch so it’s all good.”