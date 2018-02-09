Nephew of Fallen Officer Is Sworn In as Honorary Member of Police Department

JOHANNA LI, JOHANNA LI Published: Updated:

The 5-year-old nephew of a Florida cop killed in the line of duty swore to uphold his legacy as he was sworn in as an honorary police officer.

“I will always do my best,” Little Enzo Russell vowed during his swearing-in ceremony as an honorary officer of the Kissimmee Police Department. “I will always have my badge with me.”

Although Enzo was a little shaky with all the officers during the big moment, he is proud to wear the department’s uniform and badge, and carry on his uncle’s legacy.

“Enzo can come to the department any time he wants to,” Stacie Miller of the Kissimmee Police Department told InsideEdition.com.

His uncle, Sgt. Sam Howard, a 10-year veteran of the department, was one of two officers shot and killed during a routine check last summer. Another Officer Mathew Baxter, who was with the department for three years, was also killed in the confrontation.

Howard’s daughter is graduating high school in May, and the department plans to honor him by attending her graduation.

Everett Glenn Miller, 47, was later arrested in connection with the shooting and is currently being held in Osceola County Jail. His next court date is March 5.

RELATED STORIES


Brothers Sworn In As Junior Deputies: ‘I Promise to Tell if I See Any Bad People’


Teen Battling Rare Cancer Sworn In as Honorary Detective: ‘It Was a Great Day’


Terminally Ill Rescue Dog Is Sworn In as Honorary K-9 Officer

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s