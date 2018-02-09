North Columbus residents say they are having trouble getting mail

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Several residents in north Columbus reached out to NBC4 about problems getting their mail. Phillip Smith said he’s seen problems the last two weeks with his mail not coming on time.

“Get your act together,” said Smith.

Smith didn’t mince words when it came to what he feels the US Postal Service needs to do. He lives along Kanawha Avenue. He said every time the neighborhood’s regular mailman is off, the mail comes late or not at all. He feels that’s particularly concerned about the seniors live in this community. Smith said their checks arrived late. The problems don’t stop there.

“Sometimes we have mail from our other street from our street. It’s just all mixed up,” said Smith.

Alex Bucci lives just a few doors down from Smith.

“The mail has been a little bit iffy as far as their delivery and their ability to deliver mail consistently on a daily basis,” said Bucci.

Bucci doesn’t think it’s the all the US Postal Service’s fault.

“I think they’re dealing with some hard issues out here. No sidewalks on the street they’re doing foot mail,” said Bucci.

So then who’s to blame? What’s causing the delays? How is the problem being fix? NBC4 asked a spokesperson all of these questions. He said those customers need to call the us postal service with service complaints.

Later on, that same spokesperson sent us a statement apologizing to those customers.

However the statement didn’t address any of our questions specifically, and our on-camera interview request was denied.

Smith said the US Postal Service need to reevaluate how they’re running things.

“Hire some more people. You can’t hire people? There’s people out there who needs a job,” said Smith