Obdulia Sanchez, 19, Who Livestreamed Crash That Killed Younger Sister, Gets 6 Years in Prison

A California teen has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after livestreaming the car crash that resulted in her younger sister’s death.

Obdulia Sanchez, 19, of Stockton was sentenced Thursday for gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment stemming from the death of her 14-year-old sister during the July crash.

“I don’t want to go to prison, but I deserve whatever punishment I receive,” Sanchez said in court, reading from a handwritten statement.

Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when her Buick Century veered off the road and flipped into a field after crashing through a barbed wire fence, prosecutors said.

Her younger sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, was ejected from the vehicle and killed. Another friend, 15-year-old Manuela Ceja, sustained “major injuries,” cops said. Neither of the girls was wearing a seatbelt.

Sanchez then continued to record the incident after the crash, as she checked on her sister.

“Wake up baby — I’m f***ing sorry baby,” she is heard saying while recording her sister’s lifeless body. “I did not mean to kill you, sweetie.”

Sanchez was detained when law enforcement arrived, and about 90 minutes after the crash, tests showed her blood alcohol content was at 0.106. She also tested positive for narcotics, prosecutors said.

“She did not deserve to die the way she did,” Sanchez said in court. “It should have been me. I’m just tired of harming the people I love.”

She pleaded no contest to the multiple felony charges last week. Between time served and good behavior in prison, she may be eligible for release in the fall of 2020.

“Don’t drive with your cellphone, don’t drive under the influence,” Merced County Deputy District Attorney Thomas Min told KGPE.

