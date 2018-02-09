Ohio GOP endorses Mike DeWine for governor

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The leaders of the Ohio Republican Party voted to endorse Mike DeWine for Governor.

According to a release, the Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee voted overwhelming, Friday, for DeWine.

“My campaign is about building a better future for Ohio by fighting the status quo and working to solve Ohio’s biggest issues,” said DeWine. “As governor, I will bring new, high-paying jobs and economic opportunity to all of Ohio, fight for real-world education reform, and bring an end to the opioid crisis that is killing thousands of Ohioans and holding back our economy.”

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken released the following statement.

“Ohio’s future brightened today as the State Central Committee voted to endorse a pro-growth, pro-family candidate in Mike DeWine,” Chairman Timken said. “Mike DeWine is the right person to lead Ohio boldly into tomorrow. The Ohio Republican Party is proud to support Mike DeWine, and we look forward to his victory in November.”

Current Lt. Governor Mary Taylor, who is also running for governor released the following statement:

President Reagan famously said, ‘This is a time for choosing.’ The Ohio Republican Party has made their choice. Without a single debate they chose the old guard, career politician over the true conservative in this race. This endorsement, which is the result of the kind of backroom dealing voters despise, is yet another effort by the Establishment to coronate Mike DeWine. But taking on the Establishment is what I do. The people’s endorsement is what I’m seeking, and that will come on May 8th. Let’s let the voters decide.