One injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a shooting in east Columbus early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Kimball Place around 3:47am on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. According to Columbus Police, the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

No further details were immediately available.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.