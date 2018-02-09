Pit bull leads owner to rescue elderly woman in pond

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (WXIA) — A pit bull’s instincts lead him to rescue an elderly woman from a pond this week.

Abby Leathers says her pit bull Bruce kept staring out a window. She had no idea what got his attention or that it would mean saving a person’s life right outside.

“He had started emoting and whining, just being very loud at the front door. So I was like huh, this is kind of weird,” Leathers explained.

As she opened the door, Bruce bolted towards a nearby pond where Leathers found an elderly woman in the water — half naked, confused, scared and cold.

Leathers ran inside to get a blanket and call for help.

As it turns out, the woman’s family and neighbors in her Lawrenceville community said she had gone missing.

“I always knew [Bruce] was a hero. He’s my best friend and saves me in little ways every day,” Leather said.

The elderly woman was reunited with her family.

And Leathers says Bruce lived up to the hero he was named after — Batman.

“He was a true superhero. He alerted me that an elderly woman was in danger,” she said, adding, “Without him, I wouldn’t have known that she was in the lake.”

Leathers shared the heartwarming story on Instagram. She hopes it can help shatter misconceptions people have about pit bulls.