COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a 27-year-old woman found dead in a vacant home.

Police say Ashley Lynn Hamilton’s body was found at 576 S. Oakley Ave on Jan. 27.

No other information is being released at this point in time.

