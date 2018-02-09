Police make arrest in death of aspiring funeral director Rachel Anderson

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say they have arrested a man in connection to an aspiring funeral director’s murder.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, SWAT officers arrested a man in connection to the murder of Rachel Anderson, 24.

Because of the investigation, police have not released the suspect’s name or photo.

Anyone with information on this case can call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

According to investigators, Rachael Anderson’s co-workers became concerned when she did not show up to her job on January 29, the day after her 24th birthday.

Officers entered Anderson’s apartment, where investigators said she was found dead in her closet.

The cause of death remains undetermined, investigators said.

Anderson was nearing the end of her apprenticeship at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, at the time of her death.

She was also on the verge of becoming the business’ first funeral director not from the Shaw family.

“This was a really big deal for our family,” said Amy Shaw, a colleague and friend. “We knew Rachael was the one. She was the perfect fit.”

Shaw described Anderson as a great listener, a passionate worker and someone who was like a member of her own family.

“Every time I think of Rachael, I see her,” she said. “I just see her beautiful face, smiling, because that’s basically what she was always doing.”

Anderson is a native of Warren, Ohio.