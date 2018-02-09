Police: Ohio man asked for nude pics of ‘teen boy’ on dating app

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a 22-year-old Warren man had sexual conversations online with who he believed was a 15-year-old boy.

The “boy” was actually an undercover Austintown police officer.

Gabriel Talanca was arrested Thursday on a warrant for five counts of importuning charges. He had been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on the charges.

Police began communicating with Talanca on December 20 through a dating application, according to a police report.

The report said Talanca reached out to the officer multiple times and continued to communicate with him after the officer told Talanca that he was 15 years old.

Police said Talanca also tried to get the officer to send him nude photographs. Talanca sent photographs of his genitalia and rectum, according to a report.

At one point, Talanca told the officer, “Remember, you’re 15. If you did someting with me and people found out, I could go to prison for a long time,” according to the report. Police said even so, he continued having sexually-explicit conversations with the officer and to request nude photographs.

Talanca was arrested at his home in Warren after giving the officer his address and asking him to come over.

He is scheduled to appear in court on February 13.