GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A registered sex offender who was living with the mother of an 11-year-old child in western Wayne County has been charged with raping that child, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Arthur Louk, 40, of Cumberland County, faces charges of statutory sex offense of a child by an adult and statutory rape of a child by an adult.

Authorities were recently advised that a child who was 11-year-old at the time of the crimes was sexually assaulted by Louk. Investigators determined that the suspect was a registered sex offender and was homeless somewhere in Cumberland County.

The sheriff’s office did not say when the crimes were said to have occurred.

Wayne County detectives, with the help of the Sex Offender Registry Division of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, were able to locate Louk in Fayetteville and arrest him on Thursday.

At the time of the crimes, Louk lived with the mother of the child in western Wayne County, authorities said.

Louk is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

According to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, Louk was convicted in 1996 of attempted rape and two counts indecent liberties with a minor in Pasquotank County.

The offenses occurred in 1995 and involved an 8-year-old. Louk was 18 at the time of those offenses, the registry says.

He was released from prison in July 2006.