Short North retailer sends Team USA curlers to Olympics in style

CREDIT: Pursuit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Olympics are always a time of national pride, and this year a local company really has something to be proud of. Pursuit in the Short North is making sure that the men’s national curling team looks just as good off the ice as they do on.

The suit shop has partnered up with Team Shuster, providing the team with custom tailored suits and ties. But don’t think they will be sporting this new polished look on the ice.

“The positions you have to get into to launch a curling stone are kind of like a complicated yoga pose. So unless they are stretchy material probably not ideal, that’s why they won’t be curling in the suits. Just arriving,” said Nate DeMars, owner of Pursuit.

The men’s curling completion starts on February 13th 2018. Look for Team Shuster while cheering on Team USA.

To learn more about The Pursuit/Team Shuster connection visit http://www.pursuityourself.com/.

