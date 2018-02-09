Simple sketch helps lead police to theft suspect

LANCASTER, PA (AP) – Police say an extremely simple sketch helped investigators identify a suspect in a theft from a Pennsylvania farmers market.

Lancaster police say the suspect pretended to be an employee before stealing an undisclosed amount in cash from a stand inside Central Market last month.

A witness provided the minimalist black-and-white drawing to officers. Police say while the sketch was cartoonish, it helped remind an investigator of a potential suspect.

A photo of the suspect was given to the witness, who made a positive identification.

Police are searching for 44-year-old Hung Phuoc Nguyen, who is facing two counts of theft.

A spokesman for the police department says that as of Friday afternoon, Nguyen still hadn’t been arrested.

