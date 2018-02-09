The Importance of Knowing Your Numbers as We Celebrate Heart Health Month

As we move further into Heart Health Month, you have likely heard some numbers tossed around, like heart disease causes 1 in 3 deaths each year, making it the number one killer of women and that 90% of women have one or more risk factors for heart disease or stroke.

All of this is why it is more important than ever to know your numbers ladies!  Dr. B.J. Hicks, a Vascular Neurologist and Board President of the American Heart Association joined us with more information.

