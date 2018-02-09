The Shirtless Tongan gives the people what they want at Opening Ceremony

The Shirtless Tongan is back

Pita Taufatofua is giving the people what they want.

Taufatofua – better known as The Shirtless Tongan – is back to steal the show once again in the 2018 Winter Games.

Taufatofua initially said he was not going to go shirtless for the Opening Ceremony Friday in South Korea but sure enough, when Tonga was announced, Taufatofua came out in his natural state: sans shirt and glistening.

The 34-year-old has will be competing in cross-country skiing in PyeongChang after becoming a crowd favorite in Rio for his oiled-up flag-waving at the 2016 Opening Ceremony:

Taufatofua qualified for the Olympics on his last race possible just a few weeks ago.

