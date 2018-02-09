Thousands Raised for Randall Margraves, the Dad Who Lunged at Larry Nassar, Will Go to Charity

The Michigan father who made headlines across the country when he lunged at serial molester Larry Nassar in court says he doesn’t need the tens of thousands of dollars that has been raised for him online.

A GoFundMe account established for Randall Margraves will issue refunds to those who want them, according to its organizer. Any remaining monies will go to nonprofits dedicated to victims of sexual abuse.

More than $31,000 has poured in since last Friday, when Margraves asked to be left alone in a locked room with Nassar after hearing his daughters describe how they were molested by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment.

When the judge declined his request, Margraves lunged at the defense table and was taken down and handcuffed by courtroom security officers. “I want that son of b****!” the father yelled as he struggled with bailiffs. “Give me one minute with that bastard.”

The donation drive was started by a co-worker and fellow member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and was meant to cover any attorney or court costs incurred by Margraves should he be charged for his outburst.

Margraves later apologized to the court and the judge informed him that he wouldn’t face any penalties or be charged. Nonetheless, donations poured into the fundraising site.

“It’s uplifting to see how willing people are to support to those in need, and we’re glad to see the money going to organizations that help survivors of abuse,” IBEW Local 665 said in a statement posted on the site Thursday.

Margraves also left comments on the page, saying “I appreciate everyone stepping up to support me, but help is not needed for me. After giving people the chance to get a refund, the donations will go to organizations that help the sisterhood of survivors and other victims of abuse.”

