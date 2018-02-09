VIDEO: Columbus Police arrest suspect who reportedly spit on officer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has released footage of the arrest of a man who reportedly spit on a police officer during an arrest.

Officers arrived to Big Bar on High Street at 1:55am Friday on the report of a man with a gun. The bar’s security team pointed to a man at the entrance of the bar.

Police say security claimed the man, Demarko Anderson, punched numerous people walking along High Street after he was escorted out.

Anderson, 27, reportedly became combative when officers approached. He was handcuffed and detained. Police say two officers sustained minor injuries during the struggle, and say Anderson spat on an officer who was attempting to speak with him.

Anderson was charged with harassment with a bodily substance.

Anderson’s arrest for a different case last April made headlines when Columbus Police officer Zachary Rosen was seen kicking him in the head. Rosen was fired in July 2017.