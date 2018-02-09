Woman Left Baby in Airport Bathroom With Heartbreaking Note: ‘I Just Want What Is Best for Him’

A woman believed to have left her newborn baby in an Arizona airport bathroom didn’t realize she was pregnant, according to a heartbreaking note she left with the infant.

The hours-old baby boy was wrapped in a dark jacket and lying on a changing table in a women’s restroom when he was discovered by a woman who works for Avis Rent-a-Car in Tucson International Airport on Jan. 14, Tucson Airport Authority Police (TAAPD) said.

Another Avis employee called 911, saying: “Somebody left a newborn baby with a note in the bathroom.”

The handwritten note began as if written from the perspective of the baby boy, before the note’s author pleaded for the child to be taken care of.

“Please help me, my mom had no idea she was pregnant,” the note said. “She is unable and unfit to take care of me. Please get me to the authorities so they can find me a good home. I just want what is best for him and it is not me. Please. I’m sorry.”

A custodian told police they saw a woman in an airport bathroom who he believed may have just given birth because of the amount of blood in the restroom stall and on the floor.

The woman told the custodian she was okay and that she just had her period before she quickly left the restroom, police said.

Another custodian said they found bloody clothes at the bottom of a trash can, while a Delta Airlines employee told cops she noticed a woman “acting out of place sitting in the chairs next to Delta baggage claim.”

Surveillance footage from the airport obtained by InsideEdition.com showed a woman authorities believed to be the mother of the newborn walking toward an escalator that leads to baggage claim and ground transportation.

Arizona is a “safe haven” state that allows parents unable to care for their newborns to leave them in designated areas like hospitals and churches.

Though the airport is not considered a safe haven, law enforcement officials said there are no criminal charges pending against the unknown woman.

TAAPD has exhausted all its own resources and those of the local law enforcement community as well and is not actively looking for the woman, a spokeswoman for airport police told InsideEdition.com.

The baby was brought to Banner University Medical Center, where he was found to be in good health but placed in the infant ICU as a precaution due to the circumstances, officials said.

He remains in the care of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

