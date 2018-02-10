An ode to Robert Johansson’s luscious mustache

Norway’s Robert Johansson became an international superstar Friday. No, not because of his prowess on the slopes. Not because of his incredible bronze-medal winning jumping in the normal hill finals. But because of his extremely well-groomed mustache.

Let’s take the time to truly appreciate Norway’s national treasure.

Moments after winning his first career Olympic medal, the topic of conversations was still Johansson’s stache. “I started it two years ago and it’s been good for me,” he told reporters. “I started getting compliments for it and just went with it.” Yup, that’s the good stuff. Keep it coming.

Next season on Game of Thrones:

The curly moustache, no beard look is a true power move. Only the most daring can pull it off. Well done, sir

No shaving until Beijing 2022.

Miss Johansson’s medal-winning event? Watch the finals below and catch Johansson when the men take the large hill Friday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 a.m. ET.