Gov. Kasich offers support to hometown of Westerville after two officers killed

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Ohio Governor John Kasich expressed his condolences Saturday to his hometown of Westerville after two police officers were shot and killed.

“I am very saddened to learn of the deaths of two of my hometown police officers today,” Kasich said. “I have spoken with Westerville city leaders and pledged the full assistance of the Ohio Highway Patrol in any way they need…We will learn more soon about this tragic incident but please join me in lifting up these officers’ families in prayer.”

Officers responded to a 911 hang-up around 11:30am and were fired on when they arrived at the address, police say. The officers have not been identified.

