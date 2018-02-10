Heading home, Pence asserts unity on pressuring North Korea

United States' Vice President Mike Pence and South Korean President Moon Jae-in laugh during the ladies' 500 meters short-track speedskating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

ABOARD AIR FORCE TWO (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is insisting there’s “no daylight” among the United States, South Korea and Japan on the need to keep the pressure on North Korea.

That’s what Pence tells reporters flying back with him to the United States from the Olympics in South Korea.

But as Pence departs, there seems to be a diplomatic thawing between North and South Korea.

South Korea’s president has received an invitation to visit the North — an offer that came from the younger sister of the North’s dictator.

Pence says he’s leaving Asia “very confident that we are going to continue to do the things we’ve known have to be done to continue to pressure North Korea to abandon their nuclear ambitions.”

