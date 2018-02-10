Here’s how much it costs to dress like Team USA

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (WCMH) — If you want to dress like an Olympic athlete, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny.

With frigid temperatures in PyeongChang, American athletes kept warm with stylish winter gear from Ralph Lauren, an official outfitter of Team USA. Proceeds from the Team USA collection help support the athletes while they are in South Korea. Here’s a look at some of our favorite pieces.

Let’s start with the official Opening Ceremony heated jacket. The jacket’s back panel houses advanced, conductive carbon and silver ink as well as a slender batter pack with three heat settings that the athletes can control. The jacket’s retail price was set at a measly $2,500, but it has already sold out online. (You can still get the star-spangled awesomeness that is the Team USA Ripstop Hooded Poncho for just $495.)

If the heating power of the parka isn’t enough for you, slip on the Team USA Ceremony sweater underneath. Made with merino and alpaca yarn from a sustainable ranch in Oregon, the sweater carries a price tag of just $595.

You’ll also want the Opening Ceremony Hat, a 100% wool toboggan with Ralph Lauren’s signature embroidered pony on the front, an American flag patch and knit “USA” in the front. It will only set you back $165.

Need something to keep your hands warm too? The fringed suede gloves worn during the Opening Ceremony have already sold out (to the tune of $995), but you can still snag the Team USA Ceremony Mittens for a mere $135. The mittens feature rib-knit cuffs and button-and-loop closures to convert into fingerless gloves.

If you prefer to make a smaller statement of support, you might be interested in the Team USA Cotton Bandanna. This machine-washable, 100% cotton bandanna features official USOC shield patches and an American flag printed on the front, and it can be all yours for just $125.