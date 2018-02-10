How to watch all the ‘Olympic Ice’ shows from PyeongChang 2018

All the 'Olympic Ice' shows from PyeongChang 2018

Olympic Ice

Wondering where you can find previews and post-event reactions for all the figure skating in PyeongChang? Tune in to Olympic Ice right here throughout the Games!

The pre-show coverage is hosted by Liam McHugh, joined by analysts Tanith White and Scott Hamilton. They provide in-depth coverage of all things figure skating.

The post-show coverage is hosted by Krista Voda, joined by analysts Kristi Yamaguchi, Charlie White and Ben Agosto. They discuss all angles of figure skating and break down each day’s action.

Feb. 8: Team event

Feb. 10: Team event

Feb. 11: Team event

Feb. 12: Continuing coverage

Feb. 13: Pairs’ short program

Feb. 14: Pairs’ free skate

Feb. 15: Men’s short program

Feb. 16: Men’s free skate

Feb. 17: Continuing coverage

Feb. 18: Short dance

Feb. 19: Free dance

Feb. 20: Ladies’ short program

Feb. 21: Continuing coverage

Feb. 22: Ladies’ free skate

Feb. 23: Continuing coverage

Feb. 24: Continuing coverage

