Law enforcement agencies, politicians send condolences to Westerville PD after two officers killed

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Law enforcement agencies and local politicians are expressing their condolences for the Westerville Division of Police after two officers were shot and killed Saturday.

The Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio asks anyone who wishes to support the families to donate at GoFundMe.com/FOPLodge9HelpFund.

The Genoa Township Police and Fire departments, as well as the Columbus Division of Police, are assisting in the investigation.

Please pray — FOP of Ohio (@FOPofOhio) February 10, 2018

Please keep @tellwesterville and it’s officers in your thoughts & prayers. CPD’s Critical Response Team is assisting. Tough day. #Police 💙 https://t.co/0JBCtMXunn — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) February 10, 2018

So saddened by today’s news from Westerville. Prayers to the family of the officers killed and to the entire community. — Dorothy Pelanda (@PelandaforOhio) February 10, 2018

Officers responded to a 911 hang-up around 11:30am and were fired on when they arrived at the address, police say. The officers have not been identified. Westerville Police expect to hold a press conference with more information at 3:30pm.

