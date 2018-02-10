More than 5,000 AEP Ohio customers without power in northwest Columbus

By Published:
Thousands of AEP customers are without power Saturday morning in northwest Columbus (screenshot of AEP Ohio outage map)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 5,000 people are without power in northwest Columbus Saturday morning.

According to AEP Ohio, three power outages are affecting customers near the Ohio State University Airport. One outage shows 1,849 homes without power in the area of Bethel Road and Godwin Road. The outage was caused by a vehicle accident. AEP Ohio estimates that power will be restored to that area around 8am Saturday.

Two other outages in the area of Teardrop Avenue and Barney Lane have left more than 3,000 customers without power. AEP Ohio says these two outages were also caused by the vehicle accident. Power is expected to be restored by 8am.

You can check the status of the outages on AEP Ohio’s outage map.

