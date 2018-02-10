No. 6 Ohio State men’s hockey knocks off No. 1 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN (WCMH) — Five different Buckeyes scored as No. 6 Ohio State University defeated top-ranked Notre Dame 5-1 on the road Saturday.

OSU goalie Sean Romeo made a career-high 39 saves in the win.

Luke Stork had two assists, and Brendon Kearney had a goal and an assist for the Buckeyes.

Forward Freddy Gerard’s cousin, Redmond Gerard, also had a victory to celebrate, as he won gold for Team USA earlier Saturday at the PyeongChang Olympics in slopestyle snowboarding. Both hail from Rocky River, Ohio.