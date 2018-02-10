One dead after police-involved shooting in Hilltop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the Hilltop, Columbus Police say.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Letchworth Avenue on Saturday night on the report of a shooting. Police have not specified how the suspect died.

CPD Sgt. Dean Worthington said it is unclear if the suspect was shot by police or shot himself.

No other injuries have been reported.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.