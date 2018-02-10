OSU students set fundraising goal of $2 million for BuckeyeThon 2018

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of Ohio State University students are dancing for a good cause: to fight cancer.

Students have danced all night long at the Ohio Union as part of BuckeyeThon 2018. The event raises money for pediatric cancer patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The annual BuckeyeThon is one of the largest student-run philanthropies in the state of Ohio. Last year, BuckeyeThon raised more than $1.5 million, and this year the students hope to raise at least $2 million.

To donate, follow this link.

Buckeyethon happening right now! @OhioState Thousands of students dancing for 24 hours to help raise money to fight cancer! @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/QSDR9ka3sb — Elyse Chengery (@ElyseChengery) February 10, 2018