Police identify suspect in death of two Westerville Police officers

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH/AP) — The Westerville Division of Police has identified the suspect in the shooting death of two police officers as Quentin Smith.

Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer said officer Eric Joering, 39, died at the scene and his colleague, Anthony Morelli, 54, died at a local hospital.

Morbitzer said the officers were responding to a “potential domestic situation.” A neighbor who heard the gunfire said it happened at a home where the occupants were “always arguing and fighting.”

“The officers gave their lives in defense of others,” Morbitzer said during a news conference, struggling to keep his emotions in check. He called them “true American heroes.”

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shootings.