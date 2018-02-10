Pres. Trump offers condolences to Westerville police officers

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – President Donald Trump offered his thoughts and prayers to two Westerville police officers who were killed in the line of duty Saturday.

My thoughts and prayers are with the two police officers, their families, and everybody at the @WestervillePD. https://t.co/AoingY77Ky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

The two officers were killed Saturday while responding to a call on Crosswind Drive.

Officers responded to a 911 hang-up around 11:30am and were fired on when they arrived at the address.

The city of Westerville is asking for prayers for the officers and their families.

The Columbus Division of Police, Genoa Township Police, and Ohio Fraternal Order of Police and Governor Kasich have expressed their condolences on social media.