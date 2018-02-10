Pres. Trump offers condolences to Westerville police officers

By Published:
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – President Donald Trump offered his thoughts and prayers to two Westerville police officers who were killed in the line of duty Saturday.

The two officers were killed Saturday while responding to a call on Crosswind Drive.

Officers responded to a 911 hang-up around 11:30am and were fired on when they arrived at the address.

The city of Westerville is asking for prayers for the officers and their families.

The Columbus Division of Police, Genoa Township Police, and Ohio Fraternal Order of Police and Governor Kasich have expressed their condolences on social media.

