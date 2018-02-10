PHOTOS: Redmond Gerard snags first gold for U.S.

Redmond Gerard of the United States snags the first golf for United States. Gerard competes during the Snowboard Men’s Slopestyle Final on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
Redmond Gerard snags first gold for U.S.
Redmond Gerard snags first gold for U.S. x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: Shirtless Tongan
-
PHOTOS: Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un impersonators at Olympics
-
Best Images from the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics
-
Feb. 9th Figure Skating Pairs Event
-
Men’s Figure Skating Team Event carves the way for South Korea 2018 games
-
PHOTOS: Yogurt Recall
-
PHOTOS: Urban and Shelley Meyer
-
Feb. 8th curling competition South Korea 2018
-
In Flight: Ski Jumpers help launch Day 1 in PyeongChang
-
Snow & Ice 2-7-18