Remembering Westerville Police Officer Anthony Morelli

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – Officer Anthony Morelli is one of two officers shot and killed while responding to a call Saturday.

Officer Morelli was recognized in 2012 as the Westerville Division of Police Officer of the Year.

According to the division’s 2012 annual report:

Officer of the Year is awarded to an officer nominated and elected by peers for outstanding actions and conduct over the previous year. The 2012 Officer of the Year was Officer Anthony Morelli. His nomination cited the following: Officer Morelli ranks number one on the shift for the following categories: case reports, incident reports, accidents, and OVIs. He is substantially above the shift average in all other categories of the activity report including citations and arrests. His assigned cases are thorough and completed in a timely manner. Throughout his tenure, he has remained motivated, dedicated, and professional in the performance of his duties.

Morelli was also recognized for taking place in the 2015 Ohio Law Enforcement Torch Run, supporting the Special Olympics of Ohio. Officer Morelli along with two other officers helped raise $580 for Special Olympics.