Remembering Westerville Police Officer Eric Joering

By Published: Updated:
Eric Joering (Westerville Division of Police)

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – Officer Eric Joering is one of two officers shot and killed while responding to a call Saturday.

A detective with the Division of Police, Officer Joering was three times recognized with the Exceptional Duty Award. He was also recognized with a commendation in 2013.

In 2013, Joering was also recognized for his role in an investigation that led to the arrest of dealers with links to high-level drug traffickers in Mexico.

According to Ohio Police K9 Memorial, Joering was recently partnered with K9 Sam.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s