Remembering Westerville Police Officer Eric Joering

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – Officer Eric Joering is one of two officers shot and killed while responding to a call Saturday.

A detective with the Division of Police, Officer Joering was three times recognized with the Exceptional Duty Award. He was also recognized with a commendation in 2013.

In 2013, Joering was also recognized for his role in an investigation that led to the arrest of dealers with links to high-level drug traffickers in Mexico.

According to Ohio Police K9 Memorial, Joering was recently partnered with K9 Sam.