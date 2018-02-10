Semi-truck accident closes I-270 on northwest side

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Interstate 270 is closed between Cemetery Road and US-33 due to an accident.

According to Hilliard Police, a semi-truck rolled over on I-270 north at the Davidson Road overpass. All lanes of I-270 are closed between Cemetery Road and US 33. The ramps from Interstate 70 to I-270 north are also closed.

At this time, it is unclear when the lanes will reopen.

Crews have also shutdown Davidson Road in both directions to bring in equipment to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Hilliard Division of Police Public Information Officer Hyda Slone said emergency crews are working to clear the area and are most concerned with a potential fuel spill at this time. No serious injuries have been reported.

