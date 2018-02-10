Sick speedskater Erin Jackson hopes for speedy recovery

NBC Olympics.com Published:

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) _ Speed skater Erin Jackson is hoping for a speedy recovery after missing Friday’s opening ceremonies in Pyeongchang due to illness.

Jackson posted on Instagram that her coaches and medical team decided she should stay in after being sick this week. Jackson races on Feb. 18. In the meantime, she told followers she’s having a bit of cabin fever.

“For now I’m just hanging out in my room, watching the live stream and rocking my new @teamusa onesie,” she posted.

Dozens of supporters posted get-well wishes on her message.

Jackson, 25, is the first black woman to make a U.S. Olympic long track team. The Ocala, Florida, native is a three-time roller sports athlete of the year who transitioned to ice just months before qualifying for the Winter Games in January.

 

